Candlelight vigil held in Pharr to honor victims of domestic violence
Related Story
The city of Pharr held a vigil on Wednesday to promote domestic violence awareness month.
The event was held at the Pharr Vanguard Academy Nature Center to honor victims who have lost their lives or have survived domestic violence.
"This helps because some people are afraid to come forward; some people don't want to talk about it," said Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez. Some people don't want to share what's going on and it's not their fault."
Correction: The event was not a collaboration between the Hidalgo County District Attorney's office and the city of Pharr.
News
The city of Pharr held a vigil on Wednesday to promote domestic violence awareness month. The event was held... More >>
News Video
-
EXPLAINER: The reason for Leap Day
-
Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024: Cooler, drizzle, temps in the 60s
-
Brownsville ISD dance team keeping traditions alive through Charro Days performances
-
Mission Fire Department unveils new dispatch system
-
Richard Ford used a false name when he was apprehended, park ranger...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University