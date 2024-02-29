Candlelight vigil held in Pharr to honor victims of domestic violence

The city of Pharr held a vigil on Wednesday to promote domestic violence awareness month.

The event was held at the Pharr Vanguard Academy Nature Center to honor victims who have lost their lives or have survived domestic violence.

"This helps because some people are afraid to come forward; some people don't want to talk about it," said Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez. Some people don't want to share what's going on and it's not their fault."

Correction: The event was not a collaboration between the Hidalgo County District Attorney's office and the city of Pharr.