Capistran Signs with UTRGV
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE - On Wednesday Rafael Capistran of Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School signed his letter of intent to join the UTRGV baseball program. The outfielder/pitcher for the Charger elected UTRGV over other interested programs due to its proximity to home and the relationship he built with the coaching staff.
News
BROWNSVILLE - On Wednesday Rafael Capistran of Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School signed his letter of intent to join the... More >>
News Video
-
Concerned about the coronavirus, Alamo stops issuing garage sale permits
-
Salvation Army kicks off red kettle fundraising campaign
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Diego's Food Truck
-
Hospitals receive new monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19
-
Health experts advise students to take COVID-19 tests before traveling home for...