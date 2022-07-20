Car Chase Ends with Crash, Suspect Arrested
SAN JUAN – Department of Public Safety troopers have arrested a man after a car chase ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Troopers say they tried to pull over the driver of a brown Chevrolet pickup truck for speeding near Valverde and Business 83 in Donna.
The driver refused to stop and ended up crashing into a gray car at the intersection Cesar Chavez and FM 495.
The driver and passenger of the gray car were taken to the hospital as precaution.
