Card skimmer detector being used by Brownsville police
Filling up at the pumps is now a little safer for drivers in Brownsville.
The Brownsville Police Department announced they’re using a new tool to stop credit card fraud against victims of credit card skimmers.
The skimmers are small, hidden devices placed over credit card readers that steal your card's information when you swipe it.
Brownsville police said they’ve noticed people in different cities fall victim to credit card skimmers. So they bought a new tool to protect people in their city
“We have officers who are going to convenience stores and gas stations,” Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna said.
Police began using the credit card skimmer detectors in December, and said so far they have not found any in their city.
Luna said if police do detect a skimmer, they'll work with store owners to remove the device.
“It is their responsibility to contact their own technicians, but if we're able to take possession of that tool it'll benefit us because we're able to do a further investigation,” Luna said.
Police said people can protect themselves from card skimming fraud by regularly reviewing their credit card statements, turning on account notifications for purchases, avoiding swiping cards in machines that appear altered, and staying vigilant.
