CASA of Cameron County to hold Royal Ball to help raise funds to help more children

Court Appointed Special Advocates is a volunteer organization that helps children who have been removed from their homes have a voice in court.

CASA of Cameron County Communications Director Lacey Ambriz speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how someone can become a volunteer and on their upcoming fundraiser, the Royal Ball.

The Royal Ball is happening Sunday, April 28 at the Brownsville Event Center.

For more information on CASA of Cameron County's visit their website or Facebook page.