CASA of Hidalgo County to host casino night fundraiser
CASA of Hidalgo County works toward helping kids in a tough situation.
Many children have been removed from their homes and CASA serves as their advocate in court, giving these kids a voice.
CASA of Hidalgo County Executive Director Veronica Whitacre sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give details on an upcoming fundraiser, CASA Casino Corral, which is scheduled for August 10 at St. Michael's Event Center in Edinburg.
For tickets or more information, call 956-381-0346.
