Case of Blue Monday: the most depressing day of the year

WESLACO – The third Monday in January marks Blue Monday, a time people tend to feel down in the dumps or start slipping into a slump.

For some it’s easier said than done to “snap out of it” and one day of feeling sad can start to snowball into something much bigger.

Psychiatrist German Corso says people sometimes struggle with failed high expectations for the holidays. He says it’s normal and recommends getting on a better sleep schedule, going to the gym and not keeping emotions bottled up.

If anyone feels the need to talk to someone, they can always call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

