Case of Man Convicted of Border Patrol Agent’s Slaying Under Review

BROWNSVILLE – The case of a man facing a death sentence in the slaying of a Border Patrol agent will be reviewed by the Texas Court of Appeals.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval was convicted last week in the death of Javier Vega Jr.

Although his family received justice, there is still a long process before Tijerina-Sandoval will face death.

A group of judges will review all transcripts of the case and all the evidence that was presented to ensure it was a fair trial.

