Case of Man Convicted of Border Patrol Agent’s Slaying Under Review

BROWNSVILLE – The case of a man facing a death sentence in the slaying of a Border Patrol agent will be reviewed by the Texas Court of Appeals.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval was convicted last week in the death of Javier Vega Jr.

Although his family received justice, there is still a long process before Tijerina-Sandoval will face death.  

A group of judges will review all transcripts of the case and all the evidence that was presented to ensure it was a fair trial.

KRGV's Daisy Martinez spoke to a local attorney about the appellate process.

3 years ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 4:51:12 PM CDT June 05, 2018
