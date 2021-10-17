Catholic Diocese of Brownsville holds white mass for medical workers

A special mass was held Thursday night for Valley health care workers.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville thanked medical workers in their yearly White Mass.

The guests of honor wore white coats and scrubs as faith leaders recognized their work on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

“I think we’re tremendously around the corner,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. “Now we can have events like this safely.”

Castillo says he’ll continue pushing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine but adds that moments of togetherness, like the special White Mass, are sometimes necessary.

“I think that war and battle [are] coming to an end, but now it’s time for healing,” Castillo said. “Prayer is powerful for healing, and I think we all need a lot of it right now.”

But even while COVID-19 cases drop in both Cameron and Hidalgo County, Castillo reaffirms that the virus is likely here to stay.

Still, members of the community continue to instill hope in those who heal.