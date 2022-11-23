x

CBP Agents Rescue Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO – While some are trying to leave Puerto Rico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are at the island rescuing people in rural areas.

The agency's BORSTAR and Special Response Team agents are conducting search and rescue operations in mountainous areas of the island.

A crew in a Black Hawk helicopter landed on a mountain top and stabilized three patients before taking off on another rescue mission.

It's still unknown how many people those agents have rescued.

5 years ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 Wednesday, September 27, 2017 1:47:21 PM CDT September 27, 2017
