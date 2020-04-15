x

CBP Arrest 19-Year-Old Attempting to Smuggle Crystal Meth

PROGRESO – Nearly 20 pounds of crystal meth is now off the Rio Grande Valley streets after a recent bust at the Progreso International Bridge.

Customs and Border Protection officers found the drugs Monday night in a car driven by a 19-year-old man from Austin.

The meth is worth nearly $400,000 on the streets.

The 19-year-old has since been turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

