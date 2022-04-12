CBP Arrest Man with Over 900 Prohibited Prescription Pills
PHARR – Authorities say prescription drugs were seized Friday at a Rio Grande Valley port-of-entry.
A man was coming back from Mexico through the Pharr International Bridge when he was sent to secondary inspection.
Customs and Border Protection found 752 Xanax tablets and 219 Oxycodone pills hidden in the man’s bags and on the man himself.
Certain medications made outside the U.S. are not approved by the Federal Drug Administration for importation.
The man was arrested and taken by Homeland Security investigation agents.
