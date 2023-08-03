x

CBP Make Arrest after Seizing $17K Worth of Cocaine

BROWNSVILLE – Customs and Border Protection officers in Brownsville stopped a woman from crossing more than $17,000 worth of cocaine into the country.

Officers said a woman tried to enter the U.S. through the pedestrian line at the Gateway International Bridge.

During a secondary examination, officers discovered the 20-year-old Matamoros woman had a two-pound package of cocaine hidden under her clothes.

The woman was arrested and is in Homeland Security custody.

