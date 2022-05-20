CBP Reports Drop in Border Apprehensions

WESLACO - Officials reported another drop in illegal border crossings.

The Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan tweeted a month-to-month graph showing the drop.

.@CBP enforcement efforts on the SW border in December resulted in another month of reduced apprehensions & inadmissible cases. Dec. is the 7th straight month of declines in illegal migration across the SW border since the height of the crisis in May 2019. https://t.co/JH5dx39Pba pic.twitter.com/xn0Ln8KOfu — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 9, 2020

December was down 2,000 cases of total apprehensions and inadmissible cases compared to November, a 72% drop from the 13-year high in May.

During that time more than 144,000 people crossed the border illegally.