CBP Rescues 4 Migrants from Heat
WESLACO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued four migrants from record heat over the weekend.
U. S. Border Patrol Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez says during summertime, 9-1-1 calls are common.
More than three different calls came in for heat rescues over the span of one day.
Rodriguez says many of the people they rescue were left behind by smugglers.
Watch the video above for more information.
