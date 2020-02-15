CBP Says Construction Equipment Heading to Valley

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced heavy machinery and construction equipment is on the way to the Rio Grande Valley.

CBP says the equipment will be used to begin construction of the levee system.

The construction of the wall is set to begin this month.

It will begin on Abrams Road in Hidalgo and spread east as far as Rio Rico Road, according to CBP.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.