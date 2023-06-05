CBP Seizes $12 Million Worth of Alleged Meth at Port of Entry
UPDATE (2/20): The frozen strawberries used in a foiled smuggling attempt at a Rio Grande Valley port of entry have been returned to the original owner.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a press statement which says:
"Provided the commodity is not destroyed or contaminated during the extraction process, and there are no other regulatory concerns, it is generally released to the broker. In this instance the commodity was released to the broker."
-----
PHARR – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found drugs hidden inside a shipment of frozen strawberries at a port of entry.
The 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine, worth more than $12 million, were concealed within the trailer.
It happened last week at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.
The 42-year-old driver, who is a Mexican citizen, was arrested.
