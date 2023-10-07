CBP seizes methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge
Related Story
U.S. Customs Border Patrol seized $930,000 worth of alleged meth at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday.
CBP officers encountered a Chevrolet SUV coming in from Mexico, according to a news release.
The release says an officer referred the SUV for further inspection that resulted in 92 packages, weighing around 104 pounds, of alleged meth concealed in the vehicle
The drugs, vehicle and suspect were turned over to the Hidalgo Police Department for further investigation.
News
U.S. Customs Border Patrol seized $930,000 worth of alleged meth at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Tuesday. CBP officers... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville PD: Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries, threatening 12-year-old girl
-
Environmental concerns grow over border wall construction in Starr County
-
Consumer Reports: Portable laptop monitors
-
Valley teen celebrates being cancer free after more than two-year battle
-
McAllen ISD teachers to receive training to help understand students with dyslexia