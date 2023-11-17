CBP to Have Additional Open Lanes for Holidays

HIDALGO – Customs and Border Protection say wait times at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge are very long this time of year.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke to Pharr resident Eusebio Gonzalez who says he usually walks, because it’s faster than driving.

A federal program will be allowing additional staffing for officers to have all lanes open.

CBP says they will have all 10 lanes open for travelers starting Friday and all through Sunday, and an additional time from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.

For more information, watch the video above.