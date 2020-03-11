cbu utrgv mbb
EDINBURG - UTRGV welcoming CBU to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for the final regular season home game.
The Vaqueros pulling off the upset in thrilling OT fashion, 79-76.
With this win, big orange clinches the No. 2 seed for the WAC tournament in Las Vegas.
