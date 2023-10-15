CCSO: Man arrested for deadly conduct following road rage incident

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he confessed to a road rage incident in Rio Hondo.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 37000 block of Marshal Hutts Road, according to a Facebook post by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office wrote that deputies spoke to the victim who said the suspect, identified as Mario Antonio Mendoza, attempted to run his vehicle off the road.

The victim said he stopped on the side of the road and was approached by Mendoza, according to the Facebook post.

The post said the victim opened the door to his vehicle when Mendoza hit the door, causing it to pin the victim between the door and vehicle.

Deputies followed up with Mendoza, who confessed to the incident, according to the post. Deputies also corroborated the victim's account of events with neighboring surveillance footage.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.