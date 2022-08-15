Cell phone bill to increase for some Texans after fee hike

Millions of Texans are about to see an increase in their cell phone bill as early as next month.

The Texas universal service fee will go up from 3.3 percent to 24 percent. The fee helps keep bills low for rural customers and provides them with phone service, along with access to emergency services through 911, even when they're far away from the city.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved the increase after several rural cellphone companies told the state for two years that the service fee fund was running low and was under $200 million.

The company sued and won, and now, some Texans are footing the bill.

Although you can't avoid this increase, the consumer website Nerd Wallet has some cost-cutting tips:

• Choose autopay

• Change or remove your cell phone insurance

• Skip the phone upgrade

• Cash in on discounts

Channel 5 News reached out to T-Mobile and in a statement, they say customers that pay monthly will not see a significant change to their bill, but those that do pay with other plans will see a small increase.