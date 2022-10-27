Ceremony held for new nature park in the lake Olmito resaca area

The Cameron County community got together Monday for the dedication ceremony of a new nature park in the lake Olmito resaca area.

A Cameron County family donated a 39-acre tract for the Olmito nature park development.

Parks and wildlife have partnered with the county to develop a kayak area and a 2.2 mile walking path. Other proposed amenities include birdwatching areas, educational pavilions, and native brush.

“We’re really excited about this park, it’s all brush, it’s all native," Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 Joey Lopez said. "We’re going to be very careful with all the trees and plants that are there and try to go ahead and make a real nice path, that’s going to highlight all the native brush we have in the area.”

The cost for the nature park will be about $8.2 million.

Cameron County donated half of the money, and the other half came from grants provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

They will start working on the RV sites and trail, hoping to finish the park in less than a year in a half.