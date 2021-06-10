Changes in Immigration Policy Prompt Results Along Border

PROGRESO - Changes in immigration policy by the Trump Administration are having results along the border.

Changes to U.S. policy when it comes to immigration and asylum claims is being credited with a recent drop in the numbers of people caught at the border.

While it is having a positive impact right now, officials warn it could change quickly.

Right now Border Patrol officials say they're seeing a decline in the number of people crossing the border.

That has allowed them to re-deploy resources, and led to an increase in other busts.

Programs like the ‘Remain in Mexico Program’, rapid asylum courts, and agreements with Mexico and Central American countries has slowed the number of migrants coming north.

But a top U.S. Border Patrol official says all it takes is one ruling by a judge to put us back in crisis mode.

