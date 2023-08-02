Charger Girls Locked In

BROWNSVILLE – The course isn’t too far away from school for the Brownsville Veterans golf team. It’s actually right across the street from the campus.

The girls team has put it many hours at River Bend Golf Course. That hard worked earned them a second straight trip to the class 5A state tournament.

“It’s very exciting,” said junior Fahtima Avila. “A lot of nerves too, but you just have to go out there. You practice out here and you do well. Whatever happens, happens.”

Last year, the Charger girls finished 5th at state.

Their goal is to come back with gold medals.

“The goal is actually to win a state title,” said coach Thomas Abete. “Anything else than that is nothing to be ashamed of. The fact that we have a shot at the state title is what we wanted.”

On the course, Brownsville Veterans is led by senior Julie Lucio, a three-time state qualifier that’s already signed to play at the University of Houston.

“I’m so excited to go play for a D1 college,” said Lucio. “It’s been my dream since I was a little girl. I’ve been playing my whole life. My parents raised me to become a golfer, but it’s what I want to do too.”

“She’s calm under pressure,” said Abete. “She’s very coachable and that goes a long way. The rest of the girls follow her in that aspect.”

The 5A girls state tournament tees off May 21 in Georgetown.