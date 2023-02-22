Charges Against Motorcyclist On Hold Amid Pending Medical Re
Related Story
PORT ISABEL – Officers are waiting on medical records to determine if any charges will be filed against a motorcyclist who hit and killed a woman Sunday night.
The fatal crash happened just off the causeway in Port Isabel.
The motorcyclist remains in critical condition.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
PORT ISABEL – Officers are waiting on medical records to determine if any charges will be filed against a motorcyclist... More >>
News Video
-
ATV driver hospitalized in critical condition following crash near Mercedes that injured...
-
Gov. Abbot and new border czar visit the Rio Grande Valley
-
Weslaco ISD teachers take part in blended learning approach
-
McAllen developing campground site
-
Rio Grande Valley residents participate in Mardi Gras celebrations