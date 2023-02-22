Charges Against Motorcyclist On Hold Amid Pending Medical Re

x

PORT ISABEL – Officers are waiting on medical records to determine if any charges will be filed against a motorcyclist who hit and killed a woman Sunday night.

The fatal crash happened just off the causeway in Port Isabel.

The motorcyclist remains in critical condition.

Charges in Fatal Crash Involving Motorcyclist Pending
