Charges downgraded for woman accused of vandalizing Brownsville mural
The Cameron County District Attorney downgraded the charges against a woman accused of spray-painting an Elon Musk mural in downtown Brownsville.
An attorney for Bekah Hinojosa says the charge was lowered to a Class C misdemeanor.
The district attorney's office says the charge was lowered because the damage caused was less than $100.
If convicted, Hinojosa faces a $500 fine.
