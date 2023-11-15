Charges downgraded for woman accused of vandalizing Brownsville mural

The Cameron County District Attorney downgraded the charges against a woman accused of spray-painting an Elon Musk mural in downtown Brownsville.

An attorney for Bekah Hinojosa says the charge was lowered to a Class C misdemeanor.

The district attorney's office says the charge was lowered because the damage caused was less than $100.

If convicted, Hinojosa faces a $500 fine.