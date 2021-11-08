Charges dropped against dozens of migrants arrested during Gov. Abbott’s border security initiative

Migrants who have been found trespassing on private property have been arrested by state troopers as part of a state border security initiative.

Hundreds of them have been behind bars in Edinburg. Many have yet to be formally charged with a crime or given a court date. Attorneys representing the migrants say their constitutional rights are being violated and official documents sometimes don't have the location of the property they allegedly trespassed.

RELATED: In latest blunder, charges dropped against migrants arrested in Texas governor’s border crackdown because of faulty paperwork

"And when that happens, then there's basically no valid charge on the books for holding our clients in custody,” attorney Amrutha Jindal said.

A judge handling migrant cases in Kinney County near Del Rio recently threw out trespassing charges for nearly 30 migrants and released them from prison – saying there wasn't enough evidence to show the men committed a crime.

Attorneys say they will continue to work with migrants to get them out of state prisons.