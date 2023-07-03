Charges pending against suspects hospitalized following police chase
Two men who were hospitalized Thursday following a police chase that ended in a crash have charges pending against them, Alamo police Chief Ricardo Ozuna said.
The police chase started in Alamo when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area Thursday at around noon, police said.
Two men in their 20s led officers in a chase that ended in San Juan when the vehicle the suspects were in crashed into a truck near Cesar Chavez Street and Moore Road, Ozuna said.
Two men inside that truck were hospitalized.
One of the men inside the truck was released Friday, Ozuna said. The three other men remain hospitalized.
