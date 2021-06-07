Charter school in Brownsville seeks donations to continue to create PPE for first responders

BROWNSVILLE — A school in Brownsville is continuing its donations to keep front line workers safe in the ongoing coronavirus fight.

Harmony School of Innovation is using its 3D printers to make face shields and ear guards for health care workers and first responders.

“We can stay home, but they cannot. So, I wanted to be part of this. I feel like I need to do something,” said Gungor Sahin, a physics and STEM teacher at the school.

Sahin says the school has material for 100 more shields and guards, but need the public’s help.

Anyone interested in donating to help the school create more supplies can call 956-544-1348.

Watch the video above for the full story.