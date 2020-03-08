Chase ends in crash in Brownsville, drugs seized from vehicle
BROWNSVILLE – A chase in Brownsville involving a black Tahoe ended in a crash.
Multiple agencies were on scene around 4 p.m. Friday, including Border Patrol and state police.
Bundles that were inside the SUV were later seen in the back of a border patrol truck.
Several people were taken into custody.
