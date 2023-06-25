Chicago Cardinal Donates to McAllen Respite Center

MCALLEN – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen welcomed Cardinal Blasé Cupich from the Archdiocese of Chicago on Tuesday. He visited with a group called Catholic Extension.

According to local diocesan officials, Cupich presented Sister Norma Pimentel with a check for $175,000. The money will go towards creating a new, permanent humanitarian respite center in downtown McAllen.

Cupich requested donations from people who attended his dinner at the Vatican last year when he became a cardinal.

“I think of my grandparents, who are also immigrants. They were helped by a lot of people when they landed in New York to come across the United States, settling in Omaha, Nebraska. It took a lot of people who volunteered, individuals who made a difference in allowing that to be. So this is in a way a payback for them and honoring them,” said Cupich.

Sister Norma opened the respite center on the Sacred Heart Church grounds in 2014.

It was originally meant to be temporary, but the shelter is still offering help to migrants released from Border Patrol custody.