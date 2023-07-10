Chicken product recalled due to mislabeling
Related Story
Before you start on dinner, you may want to check your freezer.
There is a new recall for frozen crispy chicken with almonds from Walmart.
Twenty-eight Valley stores sold the affected product.
There isn't anything wrong with the chicken, but it may contain shrimp, and the packaging does not include that warning.
The concern is over the potential for an allergic reaction.
If you bought the product, you can return it and call 1-800-324-5140 for a refund or replacement.
News
Before you start on dinner, you may want to check your freezer. There is a new recall for frozen... More >>
News Video
-
Monday, July 10, 2023: Sunny skies, temps in the 90s
-
San Juan police investigate possible murder-suicide at RV park
-
Hidalgo County judge addresses rumors of construction issues at new county courthouse
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships