Child COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Texas
A health expert is concerned about the lack of pediatric healthcare personnel in the state as COVID-19 hospitalizations for children rise in Texas.
"Becoming a pediatric nurse is a lot different than being an adult nurse, so there are fewer of the pediatric nurses available," said Stacy Wilson, president of the Children's Hospital Association of Texas.
Two of those patients are in intensive care units.
