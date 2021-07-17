Child Found Wandering Weslaco Park

UPDATE: Weslaco Police say relatives of the 2-year-old have come forward to identify her.

They are working to determine if any criminal negligence was involved.

-----

WESLACO - Police say park goers found a 2-year-old girl alone at the Mayor Pablo G. Pena Park off Airport Drive.

She was found Saturday around 7:45 p.m.

The toddler is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. When found she was wearing a white onesie with polka dots, camo shorts and black converse type shoes.

Police searched the park for her parents but did not find anyone.

The little girl is with a Child Protective Services officials.

If you know or have information on this lost child, we urge you to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-(TIPS) 8477 or leave an anonymous web tip.