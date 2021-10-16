Child hospitalized after suspected shark bite on South Padres Island
A Colorado girl visiting South Padre Island was hospitalized after a suspected shark bite Thursday.
According to SPI Public Information Officer Nikki Soto, at approximately 3 p.m., the SPI Fire Department responded to the 900 Block of the beach regarding an 11-year-old girl with injuries to her thigh.
The family, visiting from the northern state, told firefighters they saw a shark in the water nearby.
The child was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
SPI Fire Chief Jim Pigg says shark bites are rare on the island.
