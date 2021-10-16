x

Child hospitalized after suspected shark bite on South Padres Island

Related Story

A Colorado girl visiting South Padre Island was hospitalized after a suspected shark bite Thursday. 

According to SPI Public Information Officer Nikki Soto, at approximately 3 p.m., the SPI Fire Department responded to the 900 Block of the beach regarding an 11-year-old girl with injuries to her thigh.      

The family, visiting from the northern state, told firefighters they saw a shark in the water nearby. 

The child was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. 

SPI Fire Chief Jim Pigg says shark bites are rare on the island.          

News
Child hospitalized after suspected shark bite on...
Child hospitalized after suspected shark bite on South Padres Island
A Colorado girl visiting South Padre Island was hospitalized after a suspected shark bite Thursday. According to SPI Public... More >>
4 weeks ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Thursday, September 16, 2021 9:19:00 PM CDT September 16, 2021
Radar
7 Days