Child Involved in Fatal Crash in Michigan Released from Hospital
UPDATE (8/29): One of the two children who survived a crash in Michigan was released from the hospital.
His older sister remains hospitalized. According to investigators, her condition is improving.
Earlier this month, their mother, older sibling and mother's boyfriend died in a crash during a trip to Michigan.
WESLACO – A Weslaco family’s trip ended when their SUV crashed into an elementary school in Lansing, Michigan over the weekend.
Authorities say three family members died and two others critically injured.
“They were up there because they were working. They were living in Indiana. They were working as migrant workers,” explains Gabriela Hernandez, a relative of the family.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with Lansing Public Information Officer Robert Merritt about the incident. He says alcohol played a role in the incident.
He explains the two injured children are in the hospital in stable condition.
