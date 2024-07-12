Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in the middle of their summer workouts. The team chemistry is building, although there are two Vaqueros who have already built that bond. Isaiah Baganier and Trey Miller both grey up in Houston and are now playing Division 1 College Basketball together.
Watch the video above for more on childhood friends reuniting on the UTRGV court.
