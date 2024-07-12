x

Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV

By: Daniella Hernandez

Related Story

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in the middle of their summer workouts. The team chemistry is building, although there are two Vaqueros who have already built that bond. Isaiah Baganier and Trey Miller both grey up in Houston and are now playing Division 1 College Basketball together. 

Watch the video above for more on childhood friends reuniting on the UTRGV court. 

News
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in the middle of their summer workouts. The team chemistry is building, although... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2024 Jul 11, 2024 Thursday, July 11, 2024 9:25:00 PM CDT July 11, 2024
Radar
7 Days