x

Children at Risk ranks Valley schools based on racial equity, performance of low-income students

Related Story

Children at Risk, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, recently published rankings of Rio Grande Valley schools.

Children at Risk ranked schools on a variety of factors, including racial equity and how well low-income students perform.

Robert Sanborn, the CEO of Children at Risk, said education is key to achieving the American dream.

Top-ranking schools included Achieve Early College High School, which is part of McAllen ISD; South Texas Preparatory Academy, which is part of South Texas ISD; and Florence J. Scott Elementary School, which is part of Roma ISD.

For more information, visit TexasSchoolGuide.org.

News
Children at Risk ranks Valley schools based...
Children at Risk ranks Valley schools based on racial equity, performance of low-income students
Children at Risk, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, recently published rankings of Rio Grande Valley schools. Children at Risk ranked... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, November 18 2020 Nov 18, 2020 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 7:42:00 PM CST November 18, 2020
Radar
7 Days