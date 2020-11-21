Children at Risk ranks Valley schools based on racial equity, performance of low-income students
Children at Risk, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, recently published rankings of Rio Grande Valley schools.
Children at Risk ranked schools on a variety of factors, including racial equity and how well low-income students perform.
Robert Sanborn, the CEO of Children at Risk, said education is key to achieving the American dream.
Top-ranking schools included Achieve Early College High School, which is part of McAllen ISD; South Texas Preparatory Academy, which is part of South Texas ISD; and Florence J. Scott Elementary School, which is part of Roma ISD.
For more information, visit TexasSchoolGuide.org.
