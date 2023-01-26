Children Killed In Fire Suffered Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

LA PALOMA – Preliminary autopsy results show two children killed in a trailer home fire had high levels of carbon monoxide in their systems.

A fire consumed most of the mobile home in La Paloma near San Benito Sunday night.

Cameron County Emergency Manger Tom Hushen said while the official autopsy will still take about two weeks to complete, it’s likely the boys, ages nine and 11, died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire investigators are still working with the state Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

The boys’ 25-year-old brother suffered extensive burns and will need reconstructive surgery.

The father remains hospitalized in Harlingen.

Hushen said the county is requesting the Red Cross assist the displaced family.