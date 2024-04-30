Children Reunited with Father Following Separation from Mother

Two children who were separated from their mother at the Falfurrias checkpoint three months ago were reunited with their father Saturday morning.

Their mother was in the United States illegally. She was detained at the checkpoint.

The mother was traveling with four children. Two were in the United States legally, the other two were not.

One of the children is a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, whose story of separation gained national attention in June.

CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to the children's father who's relived his kids are home.