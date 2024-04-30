Children Reunited with Father Following Separation from Mother
Related Story
Two children who were separated from their mother at the Falfurrias checkpoint three months ago were reunited with their father Saturday morning.
Their mother was in the United States illegally. She was detained at the checkpoint.
The mother was traveling with four children. Two were in the United States legally, the other two were not.
One of the children is a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, whose story of separation gained national attention in June.
CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to the children's father who's relived his kids are home.
News
Two children who were separated from their mother at the Falfurrias checkpoint three months ago were reunited with their father... More >>
News Video
-
City of Roma working to renovate plaza into food truck park
-
Los Fresnos project underway to create space for homes, businesses
-
DPS: Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg arrested, charged
-
Donna family working to rebuild after fire destroys home
-
Valley veteran organizations offer support after McAllen marine dies at Camp Pendleton
Sports Video
-
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title
-
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
-
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history