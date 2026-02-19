Children's Museum of Brownsville brings STEM learning to students
Related Story
Brownsville ISD students are learning about science, technology, engineering and math through new exhibits at the Children's Museum of Brownsville.
The STEM exhibits are part of a partnership with Brownsville ISD and the Space Prize Foundation.
On the first field trip on Tuesday, 112 students saw several exhibits whose topics include Amelia Earhart and SpaceX's mission from Boca Chica to Mars.
"Kids will be able to learn about welding and some of the intricate parts of that," Children's Museum of Brownsville Executive Director Felipe Peña III said. "They'll also be able to build with Legos their own future Mars habitat."
More than 500 students are expected to visit the museum between now and March.
News
Brownsville ISD students are learning about science, technology, engineering and math through new exhibits at the Children's Museum of Brownsville.... More >>
News Video
-
Stolen gun linked to Edinburg CISD lockdown recovered
-
Brownsville middle school students prepare to perform at Charro Days parade
-
Harlingen seeking input on upcoming park
-
Consumer Reports: Tax tips you need to know
-
Long Island Village residents share concerns over ongoing infrastructure project
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
-
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in...
-
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record
-
Kayden Villarreal's game-winner lifts Harlingen South to thrilling playoff victory
-
RGV girls basketball bi-district round scores and highlights