CHS Opens Center for Unaccompanied Minors in the U.S. Illegally

SAN BENITO – Comprehensive Health Services is the latest company to open its doors in Cameron County, housing unaccompanied minors that come into the country illegally.



According to their website, CHS partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services, in 2016 and are currently "...providing high quality medical services and humanitarian care to support the health and well-being of the immigrant children who are sent to the shelters."

Frank and Lisa Garza live right across the street from the CHS center in San Benito.

They say they don't mind living near the center as much as the funding that the government spends on these types of shelters.

“…individuals that come into our country and are housed under tax payer’s money, which some of that could be diverted to more projects in the community," says Frank Garza.

Sylvia Ramos Rubio lives on another side of the San Benito CHS building.

She's says she's lived there for more than 25 years and recalls when the building was used as a church.



"Everything is really private, so for me really it hasn't bothered me," says Rubio.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to CHS to find out if they plan to open any other centers in Cameron County; we are awaiting their response.

