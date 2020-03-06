Cimarron Women's Golf Association Gives Back
MISSION - The Cimarron Women's Golf Association held a tournament Thursday to help support women's golf in the Valley.
With the proceeds from the tourney, the group was able to present checks for $1,050 to the women's golf teams at Mission High School, Mission Veterans High School, Sharyland High School, and UTRGV.
