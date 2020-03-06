x

Cimarron Women's Golf Association Gives Back

Related Story

MISSION - The Cimarron Women's Golf Association held a tournament Thursday to help support women's golf in the Valley.

With the proceeds from the tourney, the group was able to present checks for $1,050 to the women's golf teams at Mission High School, Mission Veterans High School, Sharyland High School, and UTRGV.

News
Cimarron Women's Golf Association Gives Back
Cimarron Women's Golf Association Gives Back
MISSION - The Cimarron Women's Golf Association held a tournament Thursday to help support women's golf in the Valley. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:54:00 PM CST March 05, 2020
Radar
7 Days