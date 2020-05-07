x

Cine El Rey in McAllen at risk of permanent closure

Related Story

Cine El Rey in McAllen is at risk of shutting down after the coronavirus outbreak put shows at the theater on hold.

Musician Mario Saenz spoke about the theater’s history and said performing at that stage was an honor.

Owner of Cine El Rey Bert Guerra explained the theater doesn’t qualify for assistance from the government – instead, they are asking for the community’s help.

The theater is organizing live streams with local artists in the coming days to raise funds.

For more information watch the video above.

News
Cine El Rey in McAllen at risk...
Cine El Rey in McAllen at risk of permanent closure
Cine El Rey in McAllen is at risk of shutting down after the coronavirus outbreak put shows at the theater... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 Tuesday, May 05, 2020 7:10:00 AM CDT May 05, 2020
Radar
7 Days