Cine El Rey in McAllen at risk of permanent closure

Cine El Rey in McAllen is at risk of shutting down after the coronavirus outbreak put shows at the theater on hold.

Musician Mario Saenz spoke about the theater’s history and said performing at that stage was an honor.

Owner of Cine El Rey Bert Guerra explained the theater doesn’t qualify for assistance from the government – instead, they are asking for the community’s help.

The theater is organizing live streams with local artists in the coming days to raise funds.

