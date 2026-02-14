Citizenship classes will be offered at Alamo public library

The city of Alamo will offer citizenship classes every Saturday morning, the city announced.

The classes will be held at the Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Memorial Library, located at 416 N. Tower Road, at 11 a.m.

Assistant library director Jessica Garcia said they've been working to bring the classes to the library for a couple of years.

The goal is to help people pass their citizenship test.

“It is a big need here in the city of Alamo,” Garcia said. “People are looking to become part of this wonderful country. There's a lot to love about what we do here and at the end of the day what we're doing is providing another service."

Those wanting to attend the classes can sign up during orientation on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 at 11 a.m.

The classes will run through May 2026.