City Claims Shooting in Reynosa will Affect Business

WESLACO - The recent shooting of a McAllen couple in Reynosa will have an impact on the city’s business, according to the head of Reynosa’s municipal committee on security.

The committee is designed for members of the community to speak about security issues.

Luis Barbosa said the incident must be investigated. He said people in the Rio Grande Valley will be less likely to visit Reynosa to shop or do business.

“Department of Justice agents have to investigate what happened and find out who’s responsible,” he said.

The McAllen family injured in the attack said the Mexican military fired at the couple.

Barbosa added the Mexican military should also do an internal investigation into what happened. 

