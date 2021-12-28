City Leaders in Harlingen Concerned as Flood Recovery Efforts Continue

HARLINGEN - Residents affected by the June floods are now eligible for FEMA funds as Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties were just declared disaster areas.

The president's decision is bringing concerns to one city's leaders in Cameron county.

Rodrigo Davila, Public Works Director for the city of Harlingen tells CHANNEL FIVE NEWS the city staff is working around the clock to try to pick up flood related debris.

Davila says the city needs funding for all the extra work they continue to do because of the severe weather, such as paying workers overtime.

For more information watch the video above.