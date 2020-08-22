City leaders offering coronavirus testing for Donna residents

One of the places most impacted by the pandemic in Hidalgo County has been taking matters into their own hands with the purchase of thousands of COVID-19 tests.

According to the last census, Donna has nearly 15,000 residents. It is also the city with the highest rates for coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

Levi Gamboa from Donna has seen how COVID-19 has impacted his family first hand.

"My nephew actually came up positive for COVID. He's only 16 years-old. I'm real scared for him," Gamboa said.

Gamboa is also diabetic and knows very well he has to be careful during the pandemic.

According to a public notice posted on the city's Facebook page, the city will be tracking coronavirus cases by the day, week and month, along with the city block and zip code of each case.

The city of Donna, together with four medical clinics will continue to offer PCR nasal swab tests to Donna residents, including the uninsured and undocumented.

Since the end of July, the Donna city council approved the purchase of more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests at a cost of $190,000 and $20,000 worth ventilators.

Gamboa knows something has to be done to get the virus under control.

"It does scare me. Its a life threatening thing that's going on and its not something to play around with," Gamboa said.

The city expects to be reimbursed by Hidalgo County using CARES Act funding.

Medical clinics participating with COVID-19 testing in Donna:







Sarojini Bose, MD, Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic

701 N. Main Street, Donna, TX

Mon.-Fri. 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

956-609-8224







Julio Avila, NP, Avila Family Practice Clinic, PA

308 N. Salinas Boulevard, Donna, TX

Mon.-Thurs. 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

956-464-4497







Salman Muhammad Khan, MD, Donna Children's Clinic

1704 Scobey Avenue, Donna, TX

Mon.-Thurs. 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

956-461-2150







Michael A. Flores, MD, Internal Medicine

102 N. Salinas Boulevard, Suite B, Donna, TX

Mon.-Thurs. 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Text driver's license and insurance card information to 956-377-0068

Once in line call 956-377-5400