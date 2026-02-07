City of Alamo officially breaks ground on new public safety building
Related Story
Alamo city officials broke ground Thursday on a new public safety building.
The building was built near the post office on Tower Road. It will house the police station and municipal court under one roof.
The project will cost about $12 million, and nearly $3 million is being provided by federal funding.
The city said they would put in about $7 million, and the rest is being paid for with bonds that the city hopes to pay back in 10 years.
"This is a modern-day public safety building with all the bells and whistles; you name it, we have it, from the cells to the sally ports to the reception area to the dispatch area to the office area to the investigating rooms. Everything is high-tech; everything is modern. It will have the latest technology," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.
The new building will be named after former Alamo Police Chief Arturo Espinosa. He worked for the department for 40 years and served as police chief for all but five of those years.
The new building should be complete in about a year, weather permitting.
News
News Video
-
44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run held in Edinburg
-
Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime...
-
Harlingen police arrest juveniles accused of escaping halfway house, stealing Jeep
-
Harlingen high school student helps save man after motorcycle accident
-
New Rio Grande City recycling center aims to reduce illegal dumping
Sports Video
-
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0
-
Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los Fresnos to remain undefeated in...
-
RGV Women in Sports: Harlingen South girls basketball Coach Littleton
-
Nayla Harris named SLC Women's track athlete of the week
-
McAllen's Volleyball star signs with Tennessee Tech University